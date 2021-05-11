St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas is Abandoned and Haunted – Of Course, You Want to See Inside
In due time, St. Anthony's Hospital in Amarillo, Texas will no longer be the looming structure of legend that it has been for so long. Part of the 565,000 square foot abandoned hospital will eventually be turned into affordable living spaces for senior citizens.
The 119-year-old hospital is an iconic party of our city and it's great that the building (or at least parts of it) will be used again by people in need of a home. Construction was set to start this year.
The Stuff of Legend - Haunted Ghost Stories
There's plenty of reading material about the actual history of the hospital itself--but above all, you have the "legend" of St. Anthony's hospital. Most of them are the type of thing that usually pops up around abandoned buildings. Particularly when it is a hospital that has been around since the early 1900s.
There are videos on YouTube that claim to be proof of how haunted the hospital is. There have been those who have decided to sneak into the building to face whatever roams the halls. There are stories about the old St. Anthony's that you've heard passed around for years without any clue where they started up from.
A little bit more down-to-Earth (but not all the way down to Earth....) tales of St. Anthony's hospital are the stories of exorcisms that took place in the hospital during its earlier years. One could suppose that these stories do well to point out how at one point in medical history we didn't understand mental illness and used religion as treatment. But even so, the incidents where mental illnesses met with Catholic rites of exorcism are enough to fuel the legends and ghost stories surrounding the building.
A Beautiful Building In Disrepair
Most unfortunate is the amount of damage the building has taken over the years in the form of vandalism, and from just simply being left alone. It's truly a magnificent building, and it's a shame it hasn't been used in so long. But St. Anthony's hospital will eventually see a new life, I hope.
If you've never taken the opportunity to drive by and take a good look at it, you should some time. While you still can.
The Abandoned St. Anthony's Hospital on Amarillo Boulevard
