Woman Claims She Was Banned from Oklahoma Theme Park Over Short Shorts

They don't look that short to me, but it looks like Frontier City thought they were.

Over the weekend it looks like a woman named Bailey Breedlove decided to take her family to Frontier City up in Oklahoma City. She says after a few hours in the park, she was told she needed to go buy some new shorts from one of the shops because what she was wearing was going against the company policy.

Frontier City's dress code policy from their website states: "Frontier City has dress codes designed to maintain the park’s family atmosphere and to ensure guest safety. We do not allow clothing generally considered offensive. Profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements, pictures of illegal substances, all gang related items or clothing, costumes or disguises that conceal identity and adult full-face makeup are prohibited."

Nothing is mentioned about shorts, except when it comes to their water park area. It does not appear that Bailey was going to the water park and the only issue she would've had was if she attempted to go down a waterside wearing those shorts. Waterpark policy is "No denim/jean shorts or shorts below the knee. Clothing must be hemmed with no frayed edges or metal objects (rivets, buckles, etc.)."

In just a few days, her video has racked up over 2.3 million views. Some people saying she was body shamed, others saying she should've been kicked out of the park. In my opinion, if her shorts were too short she should not have been allowed in the park. You should have turned her away at the gate, not hours later after she paid to get in. Bailey said that Frontier City has banned her for five years, if she returns to the park during that time she could be charged with criminal trespassing.

