Key & Peele Return with a Final Obama’s Anger Translator Sketch [VIDEO]

Though they ended their successful Comedy Central series, the current Presidential transition warranted a final word from Key & Peele's most popular characters.

Since their premiere episode, President Obama and his anger translator Luther has been a favorite recurring sketch for fans of 'Key & Peele'. They covered the last election between Obama and Mitt Romney, but ended their series before the last election was in full swing. So Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key dusted off their characters for a farewell address and debuted it on 'The Daily Show'. (NSFW LANGUAGE)

Not only was Obama and Luther a popular sketch among average fans, but Presidential ones too. The real President Obama was such a fan that he met with the duo and even invited Key to appear at the White House Correspondence Dinner as Luther.