The Wichita Falls ISD tackled the ‘transgender bathroom’ issue at Monday’s board meeting, but not to the satisfaction of all the interested parties.

The Texas Attorney General’s office had hoped the district would make their ‘longstanding administrative practice’ a matter of actual policy. This would open the door to the filing of a lawsuit in federal district court. But, according to WFISD board president Trey Sralla, the board did not vote to make the issue a matter of policy, but rather decided to continue with the ‘practice’ in place as it has been.

Sralla joined me on Tuesday’s ‘Wake Up Call’ on News Talk 1290 to discuss what the board did and why they chose to move forward in this way.