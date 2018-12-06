Texas Man Clings To Hood of Car After Getting Rear Ended [VIDEO]

Oh hell no, you ain't just gonna hit and run this guy.

Over in Brazos Valley, Texas, an accident took place where a driver rear-ended a truck. Zane Wallace was the one who got rear-ended and when he got out to access the damage to his truck he noticed the driver was trying to get away. Zane didn't want that to happen so he jumped onto this car. He didn't expect the driver to keep driving with him on the hood.

This was captured on video by people driving down the road. Eventually, some Good Samaritans boxed in this car so they were unable to drive away. According to police that driver was intoxicated while driving that vehicle and that is probably why they were trying to leave the scene of the crime. The driver has been identified as Andrew Bush. He has been charged with driving while under the influence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.