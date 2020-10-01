Landavazo Memorial Horse Stolen from McNeil Middle School

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a theft that occurred early this morning.

Unknown suspects broke off and stole the memorial horse honoring Lauren Landavazo at McNeil Middle School, located at 4712 Barnett Road.

According to Texoma’s Homepage, a representative of the Wichita Falls Police Department said they received a tip that a black pickup truck was spotted around 4:45 am Thursday morning with the statue in the bed. The truck was last seen exiting U.S. 287 onto U.S. 281, headed south with an unidentified white male in the back holding the statue.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000. The crime is classified as a “Fresh 48” so, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) will receive an additional $500.