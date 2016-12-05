Landing Gear Collapses at Texas Airport During Landing

Thankfully only one person was injured, but she refused treatment for a hilarious reason.

One United Express plane had a bumpy landing when it arrived in San Antonio Sunday afternoon. San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward says the front landing gear collapsed when it landed. Thankfully no fire started from the collapse and friction of the runway.

All fifty-five people on board were successfully taken off the plane by emergency slides. One woman reported an ankle injury, but refused treatment. She was worried about missing her connecting flight. The plane was traveling from Houston to Monterey, Mexico when a gear indication light came on. They diverted to San Antonio to fix the issue and that's when the collapse happened.