Las Vegas Massacre: a Security Guard Recounts Horror on ‘Ellen’

A Las Vegas security guard who was shot while trying to stop shooter Stephen Paddock at the Route 91 Harvest Festival spoke about his ordeal for the first time during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in an interview scheduled to air Wednesday (Oct. 18)

Jesus Campos, who was joined on the show by building engineer Stephen Schuck, was working at the Mandalay Bay when Paddock opened fire during Jason Aldean 's set.

“I’m walking down [the hallway] and I believe that’s what caught the shooter’s attention,” Campos, 25, said (via PEOPLE ). "As I was walking down I heard rapid fire and at first I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go life my pant leg up and I saw the blood. That’s when I called it in on my radio, that shots had been fired."

Paddock, who took aim from a room on the 32nd floor, died from a self-inflicted gunshot before officials could apprehend or shoot him. Fifty-eight people died and more than 500 sustained injuries in what is the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

As for the aftershock of what happened, Campos said, "[I’m] doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally."

Don't expect Campos to make the rounds and discuss that awful day too often, though. When DeGeneres said, “You’re talking about it now and then you’re not going to talk about it again, and I don’t blame you because why relive this over and over?" Campos nodded.

Last week, Campos canceled a series of interviews with major media outlets and an official with the Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America union told the Los Angeles Times he hadn't seen Campos in four days, sparking concern about his whereabouts.

MGM, which owns Mandalay Bay, said Campos simply "wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing. He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy."