Couple Shot in Las Vegas Score Free Dream Wedding

There's a happy ending in store for a couple who survived what can only be described as a nightmare. Jordanne Barr and Jordan Adamczyk, who were caught in the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Music Festival mass shooting back in October of last year, will be getting married on Oct. 6 of this year — and won't be paying a penny for the wedding.

The Fairy Godmother Foundation in Bakersfield, which was formed with the mission of providing free weddings for deserving couples facing life altering circumstances or a terminal illness, announced it will take care of all the expenses for the couple's big day.

Barr and Adamczyk had no idea that their first weekend away together would end in tragedy. While attending the festival, Barr was shot in the arm, with the bullet traveling into her side. Adamczyk dove on top of her, trying to shield her, and ended up miraculously unhurt.

"You can't really put yourself in that situation and think, 'Oh someone would take a bullet for me,' until that actually happens," Barr said in a statement.

Exactly one month after the shooting, on the roof of Adventist Health Hospital in downtown Bakersfield, Adamczyk asked Barr to marry him. The pair hope to devote their future life together to honor those who lost theirs.

"We are so incredibly thankful," said Adamczyk. "We wanted to live for those that were not able to make it out of there, that's our goal, that is still what we are trying to do every day."