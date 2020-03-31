Lawton Instituting a Curfew Starting on April 1st

If you're an essential employee, you must have a letter from employer on you while traveling during the curfew.

The coronavirus is affecting all of our lives on a daily basis. Up in Lawton, big changes are coming. The mayor has instituted a shelter in place order, which does include a curfew. This will go into effect tomorrow (April 1,2020), starting at noon.

Encouraging households to send only one person to a business for essential shopping, when possible; requiring given stores to place signage about this policy;

Requiring the implementation of sneeze guards in all businesses where the exchange of payment takes place within six feet of the customer and cashier;

Increasing hygiene requirements of cashiers in between transactions;

Requiring the availability of sanitation wipes at self-service registers for customers or, as an alternative, requiring an employee to sanitize stations in between transitions;

Requiring gasoline pumps to place signage recommending sanitization by customers at gas pumps, and requiring paper towels to be available at pumps;

Restricting occupancy levels, as follows: Business owners can determine the number of occupants allowed in their building by taking the total square footage of their building divided by 500. (If a building is 3,000 sq. ft., only six customers would be allowed in the building at one time.)

Under these orders, Mayor Booker will allow furniture stores, sporting goods stores, appliance stores and car washes to reopen. Other determinations concerning non- essential business are still in place. Further business measures and direction may be discussed or given at a Special Meeting of the City Council at 10 a.m. April 2, 2020.

A curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be included in the order. Citizens out during this time for work will be required to carry and provide, if necessary, a letter documenting the essential service they provide on the official letterhead of their organization. Required signage will also be posted to lawtonok.gov by 10 p.m. March 31, 2020. (Letters should include: The employer on official letterhead or with official logo if applicable, the name of the employee who is deemed an essential worker, the time of day or night in which the worker is expected to travel for job duties, the type of essential service the employee provides, contact information for employer/company to verify given information, a signature from a superior. Employees with badges for given essential jobs, still need letters.)

All of the information above was taken from LawtonOK.gov. Please stay safe out there everybody. Do not be out if you don't need to be out. I know you maybe getting cabin fever, but we all need to do our part in this thing. Also remember to do the following: