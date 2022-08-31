Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, Seems Incapable of Dating Anyone Over the Age of 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves after breaking up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, a model and actress, who just turned 25 in June.

"Wake up babe new Leonardo DiCaprio chart update is about to drop," one Twitter user joked, referring to the graph that makes its way around the internet when this topic arises.

The graph displays DiCaprio's dating history by comparing each girl's age to his climbing one. The girls' ages never go over 25.

"I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups," one person tweeted.

A meme of DiCaprio staring blankly into the camera with a Snapchat caption over it that says "Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha" has even gotten BTS' ARMY in on the conversation as they celebrate Jungkook's 25th birthday.

It all began when a 24-year-old DiCaprio dated then-18-year-old Gisele Bundchen in the early-2000s until breaking up when she was 23.

Next was model Bar Refaeli, who he dated from the time she was 20 until 25.

From there he dated a string of young Hollywood's most eligible in their early-20s, including Blake Lively, 23, Erin Heatherton, 22, Toni Garrn, 21 at break-up, Kelly Rohrbach, 25, Nina Agdal, 25 at break-up, and most recently, Camila Morrone, who was 20 when they began dating in 2018.

It seems that consciously or not, DiCaprio has created a strange and slightly disturbing dating age limit for himself, while his own age makes the gap widen further as the years go on.

When it comes to Morrone, the pair allegedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but it's been rumored that he could have briefly met her as early as 12 years old, since her stepdad is Al Pacino, a close friend of DiCaprio.

Another Twitter user said, "3 things are certain in life: death, taxes, Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed."

As one fan wrote, "The stats are breathtaking."

Check out more fan reactions to the break-up news and Leo's reputation, below: