Oklahomans Having to Wait Months to Drive Vehicles Due to Paper Title Shortage

Quick, get Dunder Mifflin on the phone. We need paper now!

At what point do we stop doing stories on shortages? One hit me close to home this week: I can't find any sriracha in town. This is apparently due to a drought and it is becoming more and more difficult to find. Well, we can add another shortage to the list... paper.



Specifically, paper titles, and Oklahomans are having to deal with this right now according to a new report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Some folks are having to wait eight to 12 weeks for their paper title to show up. A Kansas man recently bought a Harley in Oklahoma and has been waiting over 15 weeks for his, according to KFOR. The Oklahoma Tax Commission dropped this very lengthy statement on the situation below.

Like many other manufactured goods, the title stock supplier has suffered numerous unexpected supply chain delays which has delayed the shipment of title stock by months. Due to the unique security features within an Oklahoma title, it is difficult to source this specific type of secured paper from other manufacturers. Our supplier has advised that our titles will ship within the next few weeks. Once the title stock arrives, the Oklahoma Tax Commission will begin printing all pending titles in the order they were processed. Oklahoma titles are only needed to transfer ownership. When you register your vehicle with the OTC or with a tag agent, ownership is recorded and established. The Certificate of Registration that is already required to be in the vehicle at all times is immediately provided and serves as evidence of vehicle ownership. A title is not required to renew a tag or request a new specialty plate. The OTC implemented a priority print process to ensure that titles that are needed to transfer a vehicle are processed quickly. If a title has already been requested and is needed for transferring purposes, owners may visit OkCARS.tax.ok.gov to request an expedited title. Due to recent legislation, titles processed after 7/1/22 that are subject to a lien will be mailed to the lienholder. Titles that were processed on or before 6/30/22 will be mailed to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of lienholder status.

Hopefully, these things start getting processed. I would hate to not be able to drive a vehicle I now legally own.

