Let’s Go Storm Chasing in Wichita Falls on This Frozen Day

Screw the cold, I can't wait for the warmer weather to get back.

As I run the space heater in the studio and my feet are finally starting to thaw out from walking through the snow. Let's talk about weather in Wichita Falls. We know it's going to stay frozen the next few days, but let's look forward to warmer weather being here before you know it.

The bad thing about warmer weather coming to Wichita Falls? Tornado season is going to be here before you know it. Tornado season peak time of the year is May and June. However, living in Wichita Falls we have all heard of Terrible Tuesday with a massive tornado that struck our town on an April day back in 1979.

Me personally growing up on the East Coast, didn't really have to deal with tornadoes. Hearing the monthly siren go off every first Monday of the month still freaks me out a bit for a few seconds. I know some folks love this time of the year because they decide to go storm chasing. Me personally, I like to hunker down at home when the weather gets crazy.

Some of you want to get up close and personal with these things. However, this afternoon, I decided to look up the most viewed storm chasing videos from Wichita Falls ever. This way we can sit back and relax without getting sucked up by one of these things. Check out the top ten videos of all time below.