Watch This Stunning Time-Lapse Video of a West Texas Supercell

Calling all weather nerds.

I find thunderstorms to be equal parts fascinating and terrifying. While I’m no storm chaser, I could see myself really getting into it.

There’s something about the adrenaline rush I get when the weather starts to get scary. I would imagine it can be quite addicting. Otherwise, why would people be so eager to potentially put themselves in harm's way?

As is always the case this time of year, storm chasers have been busy roaming the highways of Texas in search of a good rush. And it’s been a particularly active severe weather season this year. It started early and shows no signs of letting up any time soon.

Just last week, our team shared footage of a scary supercell that formed in the skies over Amarillo, Texas. While there was a tornado warning associated with the supercell, no injuries were reported.

And now we have time-lapse footage of a supercell that formed near the West Texas town of Farwell on Tuesday, May 23.

While the footage is breathtaking, to say the least, I can only imagine how awesome it must have been to witness first-hand. I’m not going to lie to you, though. My first inclination would probably have been to get the hell out of there as soon as I saw the rotation.

Luckily, the chasers who witnessed the supercell were brave enough to stick it out and share the footage with the rest of us.

