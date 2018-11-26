Light A Light For Hospice of Wichita Falls – Here’s How

It's become a huge holiday tradition in Wichita Falls, just like visiting the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights, Electri-Critters at River Bend Nature Center or heading downtown for the City Lights Parade. We're talking about the annual Tree of Lights campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls .

You may have seen the kickoff to the campaign on Tuesday, November 20th, on television. The tree at the top of the Chase Bank building was lit up on the evening news and for just a short time the star was lit up at the top. The star won't shine again until this year's fundraising goal has been reached.

Providing end of life care and support for patients and their families, Hospice of Wichita Falls has touched literally thousands of lives in and around the Wichita Falls area and this not for profit organization relies heavily on the generous support of the citizens of our wonderful city.

Last year the star at the top was replaced with brighter LED bulbs, this year the entire tree had its bulbs upgraded to LEDs. This year also marks a new financial goal for the campaign, $250,000. That's $50,000 more than last year and that means they'll need your support now more than ever. While this year does mark some changes to the Tree of Lights campaign the services provided by Hospice of Wichita Falls remain true to their original goal; to ease the burden on the family and make the final days of someone's life as comfortable as possible with in and out-patient care.

Dave Diamond

There are several ways that you can support this amazing organization. You can go to their secure online donation page from the convenience of your computer any time you like. You can stop by their table at United Market Street at the corner of Kell and Fairway any weekday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. or Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Or you can make your pledge during Radio Day for Hospice of Wichita Falls on 102.3 The Bull between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 14th.

2018 marks the 33rd annual Radio Day for Hospice of Wichita Falls and it's one of our absolute favorite days of the year. It just doesn't seem like Christmas until the star at the top of the Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights is shining brightly.