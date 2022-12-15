Everything You Need to Know About the Annual Hospice Radio Day in Wichita Falls

Tomorrow is probably our biggest day of the year at Townsquare Media Wichita Falls and here is how you can help us out.

Starting tomorrow at 7AM, the normal 102.3 the Bull schedule will sound a little different until 5PM. Once a year, we let Hospice of Wichita Falls takeover the station in the hopes of raising money for their facility. It's thanks to donations like yours that Hospice of Wichita Falls is able to help out so many in our community.

Throughout the day, you will be hearing from the amazing staff and family members that have had someone go through the care at Hospice of Wichita Falls. We will also be mixing in some Christmas music since we're less than 10 days away from the big day.

How Does Hospice Radio Day Work?

Throughout the day we will be asking for donations and you have many ways to do that. You can simply call the hotline we will have setup, which is 940-687-4616. Someone will be able to take your information over the phone and ask how many lights you want to light on the tree that is above the Chase Bank on Kemp Boulevard.

If we hit our goal by 5PM, a special lighting ceremony will be taken place at 6PM for the tree. It's ten dollars a light on the tree and everything is going to Hospice. If you want to Venmo Hospice, you can do that as well. That would be @HospiceofWF on Venmo.

This year we will actually be broadcasting live at Hospice of Wichita Falls and you can stop on by with your donations as well at the facility. Their address is 4909 Johnson Road. Also, if you have been shopping at Market Street recently, you may have seen a table setup over there for Hospice. You can make donations there while getting your groceries today or tomorrow.

Hopefully you're able to help out with Hospice Radio Day. It's an annual tradition for us at Townsquare Media and we always look forward to helping out the great folks at Hospice of Wichita Falls

City Lights Throughout the Years Before the annual City Lights parade, we wanted to share some of our favorite photos from parades throughout the years. Check them out below.