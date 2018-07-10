Something really special will begin at the gates of Hospice of Wichita Falls this Saturday morning. Over 70 cyclists, their families and friends will gather for the start of the 10th and final 90 For Dad Bicycle Ride.

This all began after Hospice of Wichita Falls cared for Dail Neely’s parents, Melvin and Clara Nell, and he wanted to do something in return to show his appreciation and raise awareness about this amazing group of people and the services they provide to our community.

Dail says, “The goal is to create a special atmosphere that you can get at no other bike ride. I want everyone to see and experience the people of Hospice of Wichita Falls and how they touch others’ lives. We laugh, we cry, we remember. It’s a time to share stories of those special people in our lives: dads, moms, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, spouses, and friends that we have lost; a celebration of life!”

Melvin Neely, photo courtesy Dail Neely

From the beginning, the plan was to host a 90-mile bicycle ride each year for 10 years, with a projected goal of $10,000. To date, more than $220,000 in cash and in-kind gifts have been generated for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

The community is invited to watch as the cyclists leave from Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Road Saturday at 6:00 a.m. and return around 11:15 a.m. The riders range in age from 17 to 74 and all have a special story as to why they ride and who they ride for. In fact, many of them carry small items as reminders of that special someone.