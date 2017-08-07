Ladies and gentlemen, meet the next Aaron Judge.

Okay, that may be wildly premature, seeing as how the New York Yankees outfielder has only been a phenomenon for three months now, but 13-year-old Jayce Blalock, of Peachtree, Ga., is already giving number 99 a run for his money.

Blalock simply unloaded while hitting a grand slam in a Little League World Series regional game against South Carolina over the weekend. And not only did he destroy this pitch, he happened to do it as the announcers were talking about how far he could hit.

Did you see that swing? It was picture perfect and that ball should get frequent flyer miles for how far it traveled. It's estimated Blalock walloped that ball to the tune of 375 feet, which is a legit Major League hit.

Blalock's team won the game, 14-2, and you'd have to think whatever team gets a look at him next may want to consider pitching around him. Just a thought.