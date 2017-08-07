Wichita Falls Police Searching for Fugitive Wanted on Sexual Assualt + Indecency with Child Charges

Wichita Falls Police need your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

22 year-old Matthew Scott Graves is wanted on charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child. He is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 268 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

This fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself. If you have any information on the location of this fugitive call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.

If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area, call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward up to $500.