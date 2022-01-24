Local Wichita Falls Ministry Helps People Pay Their Gas Bills

It has been a cold January here in Wichita Falls, and let me tell you I’m no fan of cold weather. I’ve cranked up my heater so high, that I’m sure that my next gas bill from Atmos Energy is going to be huge. However, there are those who can’t afford to turn up the heat when it is bone chilling cold outside. That’s why I’m glad that there is a local charity, right here in Wichita Falls, that is there to help out those who are less fortunate, who need assistance paying their own utility bills.

Nobody should freeze to death in their own home this winter. That’s why Interfaith Ministries is working with Atmos Energy to help people pay their natural gas bills, to heat their own homes this winter. In fact, Texoma's Homepage reports that Atmos Energy gave the charity $25,000 for this exact purpose.

If you know someone who needs help paying their gas bill, or if you need assistance yourself, then you can contact Interfaith Ministries by calling (940)-322-1365. They are able to take your call from 9 AM to 2 PM Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and from 12 PM to 2 PM on Tuesday, and Thursday.

According to the Interfaith Ministries website, to qualify for assistance, you must be a resident of either Wichita County or Archer County. You also must prove your identity by providing them with both your social security card, a valid photo ID with a current address, proof of income for all the adults living in your household, and of course your bill that you need assistance with.

You can find more information Interfaith Ministries website by clicking here.