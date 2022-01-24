Oklahoma Man Breaks Driver’s Window In A Fit Of Rage

I understand that after a stressful day at work, you just want to get home, pop back a cold one, and relax. However, I’ll never understand how some people can get so angry that they feel the need to take it out on others, or why anyone would destroy someone else's property in a fit of rage.

Last Friday, an Oklahoma man became so angry, that he attacked another driver in a road rage incident. Dashcam footage shows that while sitting at a red light at an intersection in Claremore Oklahoma, a man exiting his vehicle, walking to the red car behind him, and attacking the driver. Even though the video doesn’t have any sound, you can see him pointing, and yelling at the driver in the red vehicle. He was then filled with so much rage that he ended up punching out the driver’s side window of the red car, and breaking it. If that wasn’t bad enough, right after breaking the window, he just gets back into his car and drives off, leaving the scene.

It is currently unknown what caused this man to attack the other driver. Regardless, this is unacceptable behavior, and the man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Not only did he attack another driver, but he even left the scene of an accident as well. Clearly this man has severe anger management issues, and needs some serious professional help.

You can see the entire road rage incident for yourself, and watch the entire dashcam footage below.