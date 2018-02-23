Lone Star Beer Honoring Texas Independence Day With ‘Come and Take It’ Cans

Lone Star is flooding all of its Texas markets with millions of commemorative “Come and Take It” cans ahead of Texas Independence Day on March 2.

As any good Texan knows, the slogan refers to the motto used by Texian settlers during the Battle of Gonzales on October 2, 1835. The battle between the settlers and a detachment of Mexican army soldiers was the first military engagement of the Texas Revolution.

“The National Beer of Texas” will be rolling out 10 million of the special cans during the first quarter of 2018. The “Come and Take It” cans will be available 12-ounce, 16-ounce and 24-ounce varieties.