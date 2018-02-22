Ice Causing Delays at Wichita Falls Airports
Flights have been canceled at both Kickapoo Airport and Wichita Falls Regional Airport due to the weather conditions.
Kickapoo Airport:
Closed due to ice accumulation on the runway from the current storm system until 8:00 AM tomorrow.
Regional Airport:
All American Airlines arrival and departure flights are canceled for today due to ice accumulation on the runways from the current storm system.
The early morning departure at 5:20 AM tomorrow is also canceled.
The arrival for 10:00 AM tomorrow is on schedule.
For questions about Kickapoo, please call (940)766-1735.
For Regional Airport questions, please call (940)855-3623.