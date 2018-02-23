Wichita Falls Police Investigating Missing Person

Wichita Falls police are searching for information about the whereabouts of a man who has been missing for almost a month.

36-year-old Darren Sinclair is from Wichita Falls but now lives in Yuba City, Califonia. Police say Sinclair came back to Wichita Falls on January 26 for a family member's funeral and was supposed to return home to California two days later on January 28, but he never made it.

The last time somebody spoke to Sinclair was January 26 at about 8:30 p.m.

Sinclair drives a red 2016 Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information about where Sinclair could be, please contact WFPD at 940-720-5000