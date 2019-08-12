Long-time Texoma Broadcaster Passes Away

Joe Tom White, whose voice could be heard across Texoma airwaves on radio and television for 60 years, passed away in the early morning hours on Monday, according to a report from KFDX. He was 80.

Joe Tom White News Talk 1290 / Townsquare Media

White got into broadcasting in 1959 with KWFT 620 AM in Wichita Falls. He remained on-air at KWFT for over 25 years. During his early years with KWFT, Joe Tom also served two years in the military with the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Following his departure from KWFT, he worked a short stint on KGTM 990 AM (formerly KNIN 990 AM), then made the move to television, spending five years at local CBS affiliate KAUZ TV-6 from 1985 to 1990.

In 1993, White made the move back to radio on KWFS 1290 AM where he remained until February, 2016. White retired from his radio career and within days made the move to co-hosting duties early mornings on KFDX. Joe Tom and his late wife, Judy, also operated the Joe Tom & Company advertising agency as well. He was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2015.

An announcement on funeral and memorial services will likely be made later in the day on Monday.