Looking For a Job? The City of Wichita Falls is Hiring
If you're looking for a job the city of Wichita Falls is looking for you.
The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will be participating in a Public Service Job Fair on Tuesday, July 27th. The Job Fair is hosted by Workforce Solutions North Texas and will be held at the Vernon College Atrium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
In addition to the other participants at the Job Fair, the City of Wichita Falls is looking for people to fill several positions.
- Maintenance Workers - Parks Department
- Irrigation Specialist - Parks Department
- General Maintenance Worker - Streets
- Equipment Operator - Streets
- Heavy Equipment Operator - Streets
- Sanitation Workers - Sanitation
- Laborers - Sanitation
- Sanitation Equipment Operator I - Transfer Station & Sanitation
- Landfill Equipment Operator III - Landfill
- Scale Attendant - Landfill
- Pump Plant Maintenance Mechanics - Water Purification & Resource Recovery
- Utility System Worker I - Water Distribution
- Utility System Worker I - Wastewater Collections/Sewer Rehab
- Utility System Worker I - Resource Recovery
- Vector Control Worker - Environmental
- Breastfeeding Peer Counselors - WIC
- Public Safety Dispatchers - Police
- Auto Service Workers - Central
- Painter/Building Maintenance - Facility Services
- Building Maintenance Workers - Facility Services
- School Crossing Guards - Traffic
- Traffic Control Techs - Traffic
- Public Health Nurse - Health
- Housing Inspector - Housing
- Planner II – Planning
You can learn more about these and other available positions as well as learn the qualifications and functions for each of them on the City of Wichita Falls website.
The Public Service Job Fair will be held Tuesday, July 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Vernon College Atrium, 4105 Maplewood #A, in Wichita Falls.
No appointments are needed and some interviews and offers may take place on the spot.