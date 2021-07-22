If you're looking for a job the city of Wichita Falls is looking for you.

The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will be participating in a Public Service Job Fair on Tuesday, July 27th. The Job Fair is hosted by Workforce Solutions North Texas and will be held at the Vernon College Atrium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In addition to the other participants at the Job Fair, the City of Wichita Falls is looking for people to fill several positions.

Maintenance Workers - Parks Department

Irrigation Specialist - Parks Department

General Maintenance Worker - Streets

Equipment Operator - Streets

Heavy Equipment Operator - Streets

Sanitation Workers - Sanitation

Laborers - Sanitation

Sanitation Equipment Operator I - Transfer Station & Sanitation

Landfill Equipment Operator III - Landfill

Scale Attendant - Landfill

Pump Plant Maintenance Mechanics - Water Purification & Resource Recovery

Utility System Worker I - Water Distribution

Utility System Worker I - Wastewater Collections/Sewer Rehab

Utility System Worker I - Resource Recovery

Vector Control Worker - Environmental

Breastfeeding Peer Counselors - WIC

Public Safety Dispatchers - Police

Auto Service Workers - Central

Painter/Building Maintenance - Facility Services

Building Maintenance Workers - Facility Services

School Crossing Guards - Traffic

Traffic Control Techs - Traffic

Public Health Nurse - Health

Housing Inspector - Housing

Planner II – Planning

You can learn more about these and other available positions as well as learn the qualifications and functions for each of them on the City of Wichita Falls website.

The Public Service Job Fair will be held Tuesday, July 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Vernon College Atrium, 4105 Maplewood #A, in Wichita Falls.

No appointments are needed and some interviews and offers may take place on the spot.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.