Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a stolen bicycle. If you happen to know anything about the theft, you could earn a cash reward.

The Trek bicycle, pictured below, was stolen from a participant in this year’s Hotter N’ Hell Hundred. It was taken from the victim's camper in the 300 block of Burnett Street on Saturday, August 29th.

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

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