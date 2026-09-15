Trek Bicycle Stolen During Hotter N’ Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a stolen bicycle. If you happen to know anything about the theft, you could earn a cash reward.
The Trek bicycle, pictured below, was stolen from a participant in this year’s Hotter N’ Hell Hundred. It was taken from the victim's camper in the 300 block of Burnett Street on Saturday, August 29th.
How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.
Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.
If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.
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