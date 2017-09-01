Looters, Search and Rescue, and Police: A First Hand Look in Houston

In the video, Carriker and his friend change plans for a camping trip and head out to Houston to help with search and rescue efforts.

The video shows him jet skiing through neighborhoods on search and rescue efforts. Giving DEA agents and police rides through flooded neighborhoods chasing off looters. It looks almost apocalyptic you can see military helicopters dropping supplies on a bridge to police and military personnel.

Dr. Matt Carriker is not your average Vetertainaryian. He owns three youtube channels with over 6.5 million subscribers. A gun enthusiast, a vet, and a Texas family man.