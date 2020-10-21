Lowe’s Will Offer Free Christmas Tree Delivery This Year

With so many people housebound these days, Lowe’s has decided to change things up for Christmas this year.

Starting on October 30, Lowe’s will offer customers free delivery for online orders of fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths, according to CNN. Customers can expect their order to arrive within two to five days. Delivery is free on orders of $45 or more.

The free Christmas tree delivery service is part of a revamp of Lowe’s annual holiday sales. With more and more people taking on home improvement projects while “nesting” during the coronavirus pandemic, the big box retailer will be offering more than your typical home improvement items.

The company’s “Season of Savings” event will begin this Thursday, October 22, which is earlier than in years past. The lineup will include bedding, small kitchen appliances, workout equipment and other items you wouldn’t associate with Lowe’s such as record players, air hockey tables and Crayola toys.

Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer Marisa Thalberg said bolstering our homes during the pandemic feels like the right thing to do for Christmas this year:

Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them. As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right.

Like many retailers, Lowe’s is doing their part to decrease in-store holiday traffic this year by moving away from their usual “Black Friday” event. Instead, customers will be able to take advantage of one-day online-only “Cyber Steals” from October 22 to December 2. Keep an eye out for daily deals at Lowes.com/CyberSteals.