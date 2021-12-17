It's a 'Dog Eat Dog World', and recently for one Lubbock doggie he couldn't wait to get one over on a neighboring canine. Resorting to becoming a 'pooch pirate' the dog in question recently pilfered a 10 pound bag of Milk Bone dog biscuits (10 pounds!) from a neighbor's front porch. Video of the daring, daytime theft of Milk Bones was posted to NextDoor and Tiktok.

The Milk Bones had been delivered by Amazon as just one part of a drop-off of multiple packages to a home in a Southwest Lubbock neighborhood.

Now I have to admit, the 'pooch pirate' was very smooth about the whole thing. He grabbed the heavy-for-him bag of tasty treats by his teeth, and didn't look back as he escaped the scene of the crime.

The homeowner who had the Milk Bones stolen quipped on NextDoor, "My dog just wants his bones replaced."

A reverse angle photo shows the 'pooch pirate' had more discipline than what you would think. He left behind multiple packages, including something else dog-related, on this home's front porch, only taking the tasty Milk Bone treats.

Just remember, it's a 'Dog Eat Dog World', and the dogs in Lubbock won't stop at anything to get their treats! Especially, if it's a box of Milk Bones.

