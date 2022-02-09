Wichita Falls, Texas Women Steals Package “To Protect It From Being Stolen”

Ok this has to be the weakest excuse that I’ve ever heard.

Did this alleged thief really expect to believe her worthless excuse? Not only did this woman allegedly steal her next door neighbors Fed-Ex package, but she told both her neighbor and police that she was only “trying to protect the package from being stolen”.

Earlier this week, Wichita Falls police arrested Debra Judkins and charged her with mail theft. Judkins neighbor’s boyfriend had ordered a brand-new flat screen HD-TV, and shipped it to his girlfriend’s house as a gift. However, last Monday the Fed-Ex package, containing the flat screen TV, went missing. Little did Judkins know that her next door neighbor had a surveillance video recording of her walking off with the package, that was left by the front door.

The neighbor then confronted Judkins, who at first denied taking it. After Judkins next door neighbor showed her the surveillance recording, she admitted to taking the Fed-Ex package, containing the TV. Judkins then proceeded to tell another lie. She said that she couldn’t return the package, because she had already sold it. Judkin’s neighbor then contacted the police about the stolen package.

Judkins then proceeded to lie to the police, and gave them the worst excuse that I have ever heard in my life. She told the cops that she was only “trying to protect the package from being stolen”. Obviously, the police didn’t buy this worthless excuse, and after further questioning, Judkins admitted to stealing the TV so that she could make some extra money, after her hours were cut at her job.

This isn’t the first time that Judkins has been in trouble with the law. In fact, she has been arrested 89 times in the past 35 years. Her first run in with the law was in 1987.

