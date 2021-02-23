Get our free mobile app

In the wake of last week's deadly winter storm across Texas, over 70 counties have been declared major disaster areas by the Biden Administration. On Monday, three West Texas counties were added to the list: Lubbock, Tom Green and Taylor. Scurry County (Snyder), Montague (Nocona), and Wichita County (Wichita Falls) were included in the original major disaster declaration.

All residents in the aforementioned counties who believe they are eligible for individual assistance due to damage caused by Winter Storm Uri are encouraged to contact FEMA through the following contact information to begin the FEMA individual assistance process (The City of Lubbock notes this assistance does not include insurance deductibles or energy costs).

If you are a resident of Lubbock, Scurry, Taylor, Tom Green, or Wichita counties, you can apply for FEMA individual assistance online by going to: www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling one of the following phone numbers 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

"I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need."

The Governor's office also notes, that additional counties will continue to be re-requested to receive federal assistance as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm.

Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool (TIART) to help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent winter weather.

To read Texas Governor Greg Abbott's announcement's latest announcement concerning the disaster declarations, click this link.