Man, 91, In Hospice Keeps Knitting Hats for the Homeless

A man near death continues to do what he can for the less fortunate.

Ninety-one-year-old Morrie Boogart, who is in hospice care with skin cancer and a mass on his kidney, has not stopped knitting hats the homeless , something he began doing over 15 years ago.

"The only time I'm not doing it is if I fall asleep," the Grandville, Mich. man says.

Boogart isn't even sure how many hats he's made -- he says he stopped counting after knitting about 8,000 of them.

He knits from his bed and has slowed down to finishing one about every other day, but his devotion has never wavered.

With Boogart's health deteriorating and being bed-bound, no one could blame him for not doing anything at all, but that's not his way. "Why do I do it? It just makes me feel good," said Boogart. "I know I have to be here, but I don't do it very fast."