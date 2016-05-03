Man Sues for $410,000 Because His Job Was Too Boring

This guy is a real go-getter.

A Frenchman has sued his former company for $410,000 for reasons you may have trouble believing -- he claims his job was too boring .

Frederic Desnard, 44, says he was ordered to perform utterly menial tasks at a Paris perfume company that made him "depressed, destroyed and ashamed." The condition is known as "bore-out."

Desnard argues he was brought onboard by the company as a manager, but had his powers taken away to the point he felt useless over a four-year stretch of time that began in 2010:

I left for work each day with a desperate, sinking feeling. Then when I arrived I would often break down in tears. But no one noticed because no one really cared whether I was there or not. I was left depressed and ashamed of being paid for doing nothing."

Ironically, he was ashamed for doing nothing, yet he's now seeking payment for being paid for doing nothing.

A lawyer representing the perfume company says Desnard's complaint is news to the employer because he never said anything about it. Guess he was too busy stapling papers, making copies and fetching coffee.