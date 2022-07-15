Man Survives 18 Hours Adrift in Ocean by Clinging to Half-Deflated Football

A man is lucky to be alive after he was swept out to sea with only a half-deflated football to hold on to.

According to Metro UK, the man, who has come to be known as Ivan, found himself in a precarious situation last week when he became caught up in powerful currents off the coast of Myti Beach in Kassandra, Greece.

Friends immediately became concerned and alerted the coastguard as a result. However, that did not stop them from declaring Ivan lost at sea.

It is how he managed to stay alive that is the most shocking. By a miracle he was able to escape with his life thanks to a child’s ball floated towards him in the ocean in a tale reminiscent of the film Cast Away.

He clung onto the ball for an astounding 18 hours until rescuers were able to spot him and then go and rescue him from the water.

Ivan has gone on to recover from the order. But sadly his friend Martin Jovanovski, who was also swept out to sea at the same time, remains missing as of reporting.

Ivan's story has since gone on to be covered widely by the Greek media. They were even able to land a photo of him and the ball that saved his life.

After the picture was posted on the news, a mother came forward and recognized the ball when she saw it on TV as the toy her sons had lost 10 days before the tourist was rescued.

Somehow the tide had swept it away and the currents of the water pulled it 80 miles away from the island and toward Ivan.

Ivan insists that the ball is the reason that he is still alive today.