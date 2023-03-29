‘Self-Centered’ Groom Upset His Sister-in-Law Went Into Labor During Wedding

A man was blasted on Reddit after revealing he was upset when his brother left his wedding to go to the hospital for the birth of his child.

"My wedding was days ago. My brother attended but his wife didn't. She was nearing her due date to give birth and she didn't come. The wedding was going well until my brother received a call from his mother-in-law telling him that sister-in-law was in labor," the man wrote via Reddit.

The man was initially OK with his brother leaving — until he found out his brother had told their parents, who were also at the wedding, about the birth.

"Word spread out and suddenly, everybody was talking about it which disrupted the event. Even my parents started calling and there was a huge fuss which frankly, was unnecessary if my brother just left in silence or made up some excuse," he explained.

The man later reached out to his brother to express his "grief and frustration," telling him that his wife going into labor "disrupted the wedding" and that his bride felt like "her day was ruined."

"He lashed out asking how any of that was his fault. I explained how he should've just left or made up some excuse to leave but he said he didn't mean any harm and that he was in a hurry and worried at the time. He said it wasn't like he announced it and told me I disrespected him by arguing with him about it," the man continued.

"We had a big argument and our parents sided with him and told me to 'get over myself' and are now expecting me to apologize," he concluded.

Users in the comments slammed the man for getting upset with his brother about something he had no control over.

"Get over yourself quickly and apologize profusely to everyone you offended and anyone else that will listen," one person wrote.

"What was happening to your brother was completely out of his control, significant and scary. To ask him to conceal that in the moment because it stole focus from you is utterly narcissistic. I'm guessing if his wife was in a horrible car crash and medevac'd to the ER you'd want your brother to keep his mouth shut too? You owe everyone in your family an enormous apology," another user commented.

"The baby is obviously at fault here. Selfish jerk couldn’t even wait until after the wedding to be born," another sarcastically shared.

"I love that [original poster] called his brother to express his grievances. Like, if my sister-in-law gave birth two days ago, I’d be asking my brother how sister-in-law is and asking what the [child's] name is. Last time I sent a grocery delivery. [Original poster] is so self-centered," someone else wrote.