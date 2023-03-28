Woman Suing Parents Who Spent Her College Fund on Her Brother’s Wedding

A woman was devastated and angry after learning her parents spent the majority of her inheritance, which was meant to pay for college, to fund her brother's lavish wedding. Now, she's suing them.

On Reddit, the young woman explained her great-aunt had set up "savings accounts" for all of her female relatives. When the woman died, she "left money for every girl relative she could."

"My parents managed to access the accounts that were set up for my sister and I. They used it to pay for my brother's wedding. My sister didn't care because she got married two years out of high school and had no intention of going to college. When I graduated I went to the bank to get money for school and it was almost all gone. There was like $13,000 left," she wrote via Reddit.

When she confronted her parents, they lied to her and just told her they "needed the money." When she found out where the money actually went, she was furious. "I got student loans and moved out. I am a great source of shame to them and I don't give two f---s."

Now, the woman is suing her parents to recover the money that was left for her, even though her entire family is "against" her.

"They all think I am a complete a--hole for airing private family business in public. And that I am putting money ahead of family," she shared, detailing that her brother, whose wedding was paid for by her college fund, offered to pay her if she dropped her lawsuit.

When she told her brother she would as long as they signed a "legally binding contract," he became enraged.

"He said I was being an a--hole for not trusting him. I said he should not have accepted my money for his wedding. It is causing all kinds of embarrassment in our community. I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this but I don't want to have this debt I should not have," she concluded.

In the comments, Reddit users encouraged the woman, with many suggesting she go through with the lawsuit.

"Your parents didn't borrow your money. They stole it. I hope you have all the documents to show that money was yours. Your brother is also the [a--hole] for trying to get you to drop a lawsuit with what is most likely a lie. If you have a chance to start life without student debt you do whatever you can to do that," one person wrote.

"Yes your parents brought shame upon themselves by stealing from you. May Karma come for your family. Good luck to you!!" another commented.

"They stole your money and used it on a wedding. Your parents and brother are planning to leave you high and dry with student loan debt, and they expect you to be fine with that. Keep that lawsuit going; you deserve to be repaid every cent of it," someone else weighed in.