Shooting Last Night at Wichita Falls, Texas Bar

Looks like the Wichita Falls Police Department had an interesting start to their Wednesday early today.

Well it looks like some sort of altercation went down at the Player's Lounge just off of Galveston Street here in Wichita Falls. According to KFDX, witnesses state that a fight broke out outside of the bar right after closing time around 2:30 AM. A suspect fired a gun into the air and fled the scene.

Suspect Arrested

A black Chevy Cruise was spotted leaving the area and was stopped shortly after by a Wichita County deputy. Someone was arrested in that vehicle for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. Police say other charges are pending as well. I am happy to report that no one was hurt from the shooting early this morning in Wichita Falls.

Thanks to reports on the vehicle description, this person was arrested. If you ever have details on a felony crime in Wichita Falls. You can always submit those to Crime Stoppers, you can fill out their online form or give them a call at (940) 322-9888. You can submit tips anonymously and if your tip leads to the arrest of an individual you could get a cash reward.



Stay up date with Wichita Falls crime by clicking that button above and putting our app on your phone today so we can alert you of news in our area. Friendly reminder that Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives was put up just a few days ago. I will be adding the latest list to the bottom of this post so you can keep an eye out for these folks.

