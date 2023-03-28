Whoa, this is a graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.

Seriously, it shows people getting shot and blood, so don't scroll down if you you don't want to see it.

The video opens with a police chase winding down on a highway in Texas. A DPS officer has blocked the suspect's car from oncoming traffic, and the suspect is using his car door as a shield.

Man of action

The officer charges the car with his gun drawn like a dang action movie star. This man is not messing around.

Bang Bang Bang

The officer pops off a quick shot, which misses. The suspect returns fire and strikes the officer in the right arm. The officer goes down and rolls away to safety.

Backup arrives

As soon as the officer is shot, another DPS officer fires and hits the suspect, causing him to spin around and hit the ground, losing his gun in the process.

It's over.

The suspect is apprehended, and the officer gets help applying a tourniquet to his arm. We then see the officer getting helped to the helicopter that has been recording the ordeal, which then airlifts him to get treatment.

