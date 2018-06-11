Maplewood Project Part Two Ready to Begin

Wichita Falls drivers were thrilled to see southbound Maplewood reopen after the culvert and bridge work was completed. But, you may want to curb your enthusiasm a bit; part two is about to get underway.

TxDOT reports that the northbound lanes of Maplewood between Miller Road and Plaza Parkway will close this Thursday, June 14, as the contractor on the project is ready to begin the second half of the culvert replacement project.

This phase will take about two to three months to complete. The old culverts are being replaced because of age and width. TxDOT will be installing new sidewalks in this project as well. The project is being done with federal funding that pays for bridge replacements on city and county roads.