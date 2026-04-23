We could be in for some wild weather here in North Texas this weekend. Of course, that’s nothing shocking in our neck of the woods this time of year. However, we’ve been pretty fortunate in Wichita Falls so far this storm season in that many storms have gone around us. Hopefully, that will be the case this coming weekend.

I’m quick to admit to being one of those folks who believes your luck will eventually run out. So, I tend to be a little more on edge when storms move into the area after we’ve had a relatively calm storm season. That’s why I figured I had better share the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman’s severe weather outlook for the next few days.

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Severe Weather Risk Peaks This Weekend in Texoma

Here in North Texas, Saturday and Sunday offer the highest chances of severe weather, with Sunday forecasted to bring a slight risk of severe weather to the area. There’s a risk of hail, high wind, and tornadoes on both days, with most activity forecasted to be later in the day. Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma need to be extra vigilant, especially north and east of Lawton, where there is an enhanced risk of severe weather all weekend long.

Be sure to keep a close eye and an ear on local media for the latest updates. And as always, it’s a good idea to go ahead and plan for the worst and hope for the best. Y’all stay safe out there.

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