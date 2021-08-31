The vast majority of teams in college football start their season this Saturday, and Texas Tech is in that grouping.

The Red Raiders will play against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Saturday, September 4th at 6 p.m. The game is also receiving some national attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast nationally on radio with Learfield's Kate Scott and Mike Golic, Sr.

Texas Tech Football Head Coach Matt Wells is entering his third season at the school. Over the past two seasons, he has a combined record of 8-14.

Today and during August practices, you could say that Coach Wells is feeling confident. Confident that his team will improve from last year, and confident that the super seniors and transfers will contribute significantly this season. Twelve Red Raiders are classified as fifth year super seniors. Some of the 12 include: offensive linemen Josh Burger & T.J. Storment, linebackers Colin Schooler, Riko Jeffers, & Jacob Morgenstern, and wide receiver McLane Mannix.

The transfer with the biggest spotlight on them is quarterback Tyler Shough (pronounced 'shuck'). Recently named the starting quarterback, Shough last year led the Oregon Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl during a pandemic-shortened season.

Today, Shough talked about why he is at Texas Tech. He said that coming to Tech will allow him to improve as a quarterback, win games and finally get into the NFL.

In terms of the specific match-up against Houston, Wells said junior running back SaRodorick Thompson will be a "game-time decision."

He also mentioned that the starting linebackers for the Red Raiders could rotate linebacker positions (weak-side, strong-side, etc.) during Saturday's game.

Houston will start Clayton Tune at quarterback. Last year, Tune started all eight of the Cougars' games, and he passed for multiple touchdowns in six of them, while throwing for just over 2,000 yards with a 59.6 percent completion percentage.

Get ready for the Texas Tech game on Saturday by listening to Rob Breaux's College Tailgate, Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon in Lubbock on Talk 103.9 FM/1340 AM and in San Angelo on ESPN 960.

