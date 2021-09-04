A group of fans got into a fight in the Club Level of NRG Stadium during Saturday's Texas Tech vs Houston football game. Texas Tech came back from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Houston 38-21.

The two social media videos (shown below), show a small group of fans who had already moved on from jawing at each other to getting physical, when the camera started rolling.

The Texas Tech fan wearing the black #32 jersey gets roughed up during the altercation. He takes a tumble over a row of seats and gets punched a few times.

Two of the women shown in the video also end up throwing punches too. On top of that, the woman in the black dress appeared to have a wig pulled off her head during the fight. In the second video, it appears that the wig is retrieved between some seats.

I've attended over 20 football games at NRG Stadium since it opened in 2002, and I don't remember seeing an altercation go as long as it did before security stepped in. The incident was at least two minutes on video, and there was definitely some trash talking before someone started taking the video.

These fights are the one unfortunate thing that happens at college and NFL games, and as you would imagine it's usually people filled with liquid courage.

There were some bystanders who tried to not get involved but the fight ended up coming over to them.

Texas Tech's next game is Saturday, September 11, vs Stephen F. Austin at Jones AT&T Stadium.

