Texas Tech Football head coach Matt Wells was fired on Monday after two-and-a-half seasons with the Red Raiders.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt talked about some of the qualities he wants to find in the football team's next head coach -- and some of the expectations, too.

Those qualities include: strong ties to the state of Texas, knowledge of the recruiting landscape and the transfer portal, and strong relationships with Texas high schools.

One thing that has popped up again with Texas Tech Football fans is a divided fanbase. Those divisions trace back to the firing of Mike Leach, the hiring of Tommy Tuberville (yes, who is now a U.S. Senator from Alabama), and Matt Wells replacing Kliff Kingsbury.

I found one set of Hocutt's comments telling from Monday. When he said the next coach has to "...believe they're going to win," one can only assume that was somehow an issue with Coach Wells.

Hocutt reiterated what he also said three years ago when Wells was hired from Utah State. The goal is for Texas Tech Football to be an "elite program."

According to Hocutt, on Monday, those standards include: making a bowl game each season, being ranked in the Top 25 each season, and playing meaningful games in the month of November.

Hocutt also said that it's not an option to not have a goal of making Texas Tech Football an elite program. He said it's been done in numerous other sports for Texas Tech, including baseball, men's basketball, tennis, golf, and track & field.

To assist him in finding the next head coach for Texas Tech Football, Hocutt created a four-person search committee. The members of the group are: Texas Tech University System Board of Regent members Cody Campbell and Dusty Womble, former Texas Tech running back Sammy Morris, and assistant athletic director Tony Hernandez.

The committee will interview candidates and make a recommendation to Texas Tech University President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec once the 2021 season ends. Until that time, Texas Tech Football Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie will serve as interim head coach.

