McDonald’s Giving Free Breakfast to Texas Students Taking STAAR Test

McDonald’s is coming through for the kids come testing time.

Students across the Lone Star State will begin taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) test beginning in April.

To help students and teachers alike get geared up for the big test, the Golden Arches will be giving away free breakfast from 6 to 9 am on Tuesday, April 5, according to KENS 5.

The free breakfast includes your choice of an Egg McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal. They’re also hooking it up with either 1% low-fat milk, apple juice, or orange juice to drink and apple slices on the side.

All I want to know is where the hell was this when I was growing up? I could probably have an Egg McMuffin for breakfast every day and never get burned out on them. I would’ve loved to have been able to score one for free when I was a kid.

Anyway, I digress.

To take advantage of the free breakfast, students must be accompanied by a parent. School district employees must provide proper identification. The free breakfast is available to students in grades 3 – 8.

No coupon is required. There is a limit of one meal per student or teacher. The offer is for dine-in customers only.

Contact your local McDonald’s to make sure they are participating in the promotion.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has shown their love for education. Back in October of 2021, the fast-food chain served up free ‘thank you’ meals to teachers for the entire week.

