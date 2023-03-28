Megachurch Pastor Claims ‘Prayer’ Regrew Woman’s Amputated Toes, Others Call BS

A Missouri-based Pentecostal megachurch is receiving criticism after claiming a prayer session "miracle" regrew a woman's amputated toes.

During a livestream broadcast from the James River Church in Springfield, Miss., Pastor John Lindell claimed that churchgoer Kristina Dines experienced a "creative miracle" when her amputated toes grew back after a prayer session.

Lindell said Dines was shot multiple times by her ex-husband in 2015, resulting in the amputation of three of her toes.

Guest Pastors Bill Johnson and Randy Clark led the "Power of Prayer" service during which they "prayed for Krissy over the next 30 minutes, all three toes grew, and by that point, were longer than her pinky toe."

"Within an hour, nails began to grow on all the toes. This morning, she went to a medical doctor. She has three toes," Lindell claimed.

On Facebook, a video shared by the church showing Dines' testimony has reportedly been deleted. However, internet sleuths managed to preserve her testimony.

"I thought, well, I certainly have a creative miracle that I might need. I need three toes to grow back. The person next to me said, 'Do you want new toes?' And I was like, 'Well, sure!'" Dines said, according to a recording of the original video.

"All the women got down, and they prayed over my foot, and I decided to take my shoe off to see what was happening. I saw three toes that were forming, and now there's length to them. Tonight, I can stand on my tippy toes!" she continued.

On Twitter, folks side-eyed the church's bold claim and asked for proof.

"She doesn't have to show you a video of a leg growing. Simply providing the evidence of amputation and now a grown-up leg pic would do. It isn't that hard or too much to show for a miracle that high," one person tweeted.

"It's weird. There's videos of people just walking around doing nothing, but an actual miracle occurred, and not even a short video was filmed? I'm going to say this is potentially untrue," someone else wrote.

"Seems easy to prove ... just have her do it again. Cut off three toes, she prays for 30 minutes, done. Whole experiment is an hour, tops," another joked.

While some want to believe the miracle, the lack of evidence and church's reported refusal to provide proof of their claim has provoked skeptics to launch a website demanding answers. Hilariously, it's called ShowMeTheToes.com.