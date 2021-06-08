Tuesday was another historic day for the Texas Tech University System. Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially signed HB 1522 into law, which makes Midwestern State University a member of the Texas Tech University System effective September 1, 2021.

Midwestern State University, also colloquially referred to as 'MSU Texas', is located in Wichita Falls. MSU Texas becomes the fifth institution in the Texas Tech University System, joining: Texas Tech University, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock), and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at El Paso.

“Today marks another historic milestone for Midwestern State University as we prepare to officially become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System,” said MSU Texas Board Chairman Caven Crosnoe. “We are grateful for the work of all those who have served this great university through the years to lead MSU Texas to its current level of recognition and excellence.

“Since the university’s inception as a junior college, courageous leaders with bold vision have led the way to our distinguished place among public institutions of higher education in Texas. In September, this board will transfer leadership to the TTU System board with the full confidence that Midwestern State University will continue to thrive as it fulfills its mission to educate future leaders for our region and state,” he added.

“Midwestern State University will be a great addition to the Texas Tech University System," said State Senator Drew Springer. "Together they can continue to carry out MSU Texas' academic mission of cultivating dynamic graduates that are ready to meet the needs of Texas today and tomorrow. I look forward to the future of MSU Texas as a component university of the TTU System. I am appreciative of Governor Abbott signing House Bill 1522 into law and his commitment to higher education."

“This is a great day for the Texas Tech University System, and I am ecstatic to welcome the entire MSU Texas family to the TTU System,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System. “We have thoroughly enjoyed developing a relationship with MSU Texas, and I want to thank President Suzanne Shipley and Chairman Caven Crosnoe for their leadership, guidance and vision to help make this partnership a reality. MSU Texas is a perfect cultural fit among our component institutions. Thank you to Governor Abbott, Rep. Frank, Sen. Springer and the Texas Legislature for your commitment to making this partnership a reality.”

According to Texas Tech officials, MSU Texas announced its intentions to seek inclusion into the TTU System on Feb. 14, 2020. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2020, MSU Texas leadership gathered input from students, faculty, staff and stakeholders concerning a move to the TTU System. After receiving positive support for the move, officials in August 2020 agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MSU Texas and the TTU System.

“What an incredible journey these past 15 months have been since our announcement to explore the possibility of joining the Texas Tech University System,” Shipley said. “Today’s action positions MSU Texas to build upon our established reputation and better serve the needs of a growing, vibrant campus well prepared for an ambitious future.”

“There are many individuals to thank for their support to make this day a reality. Among those are Rep. James Frank and Sen. Drew Springer, along with the incredible support of TTU System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and his leadership team. We are especially grateful for the bold vision of the MSU Texas Board of Regents, our supportive faculty, staff and students, and the very proud Midwestern State alumni,” said Shipley. “As MSU Texas prepares to celebrate its centennial year in 2022, we look forward to our second century of serving this region.”

The Texas Tech University System was created in 1996 with Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) the charter members. Angelo State University was added in 2007 and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso was established in 2013. MSU Texas will officially join the system on September 1, 2021.

MSU Texas Historical Timeline:

1922 – Founded as Wichita Falls Junior College, only the second municipal junior college in Texas at the time.

1937 – Renamed Hardin Junior College in honor of Mr. and Mrs. John Hardin. Acquired a new, 40-acre campus on the south side of town. Rising above the pastures and wheat fields was the recently finished Hardin Building, an impressive Spanish colonial structure that was presided over by a lofty bell tower, which remains today as the university’s administration facility.

1946 – The senior college division was added, and accordingly, the name was altered to Hardin College.

1948 – The university became a member of the Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.

1950 – The name changed to Midwestern University, with the junior division remaining Hardin Junior College.

1959 – The university added a graduate school.

1961 – Action of the 56th Texas Legislature placed the university as a part of the Texas Colleges and Universities System and the junior college division was dissolved.

1975 – The Texas Legislature changed the university’s name to Midwestern State University.

2021 - Midwestern State University joins the Texas Tech University System

