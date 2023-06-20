Were a Bunch of Geese Euthanized in Wichita Falls?

I know some folks in Wichita Falls maybe saying good riddance, but a lot of folks are clearly upset by the potential move. So what happened?!

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the University Response to the Claim

So over the past few days, a popular Wichita Falls Pet Rescue page has been going viral over claims that a bunch of Canadian Geese were euthanized at Sikes Lake right next to Midwestern State University. Some pretty bold claims. Here are some of the posts if you want to check them out.

YouTube Page

Facebook Post

As someone who attended Midwestern State University (granted more than a decade ago) I hated the geese on campus, but sounds like the geese population became over control on the campus. Did the university actually hire someone to come and euthanize the geese? Actually, sounds like yes.

Check Out the Full Statement from Midwestern State University

“Over the past year, Midwestern State University has been exploring how best to manage the overpopulation of Canada Geese in and around Sikes Lake. The overpopulation of geese has created extensive damage across the campus.”Over the past year, Midwestern State University has been exploring how best to manage the overpopulation of Canada Geese in and around Sikes Lake. The overpopulation of geese has created extensive damage across the campus. After consulting with the United States Department of Agriculture – Texas Wildlife Services, it was concluded that the most effective and humane method to control the population was to implement a wildlife damage management program, and the university contracted with them to carry out the program. MSU Texas endorses and supports urban wildlife management as it is important to our ecosystems and increases our awareness and understanding of humans and wildlife living together. Our desire is that Sikes Lake will long be a well-managed and safe area for our community to enjoy and commune with nature.”

Statement from Julie Gaynor Director of Marketing and Public Information for MSU. Apparently relocating the geese is not an option...so the other option to control the population? Yeah, people won't like that. To the folks upset about the geese being gone, some Canadian geese memes to get you thorough your grief.

R.I.P. Midwestern State Canadian Geese... you will be missed...by some people.

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!