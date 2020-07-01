Midwestern State University Students Will be Required to Wear Masks When Classes Resume

This school year was going to be different and MSU announced today their official policy that goes into effect next week.

Starting on July 6th and until further notice, face masks will be required at Midwestern State University. You can check out the official face mask policy for MSU on their website. Below are some of the new things that will be happening on campus.

• Face masks or appropriate face coverings will be required in campus buildings by all students, faculty, and staff.

• Exceptions to this requirement for faculty and staff will be made only while in their private office or workspace.

• In the classroom where a physical distance of at least 10 feet between the instructor and the students can be maintained, faculty will not be required to wear a face mask or face covering.

• Students will be required to wear a mask or face covering when attending an in-person class.

• Students will be required to wear appropriate face coverings in all campus buildings with the exception of their private residence hall room or when eating and drinking.

• Patrons of the Redwine Student Wellness Center will continue to follow protocol as defined by the guidance set forth from the Governor for reopening gyms.

MSU President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said, "It is important that we all do our part, not only for ourselves, our friends, and our families, but also for our more vulnerable classmates, faculty, and staff. A safe campus environment can be achieved and maintained only by working together. Thank you for your attention to and support of this important measure."

MSU also released the following video on why it is important to wear a mask during these times. Good luck to the students going back to school this year, it's going to be different with everything going on in the world.