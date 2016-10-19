A New Mexico woman is leading a crusade to make sure her son's classmates are being fed.

Josette Duran, of Albuquerque, has been packing lunch for her son and his friend since the school year started because her son asked her if she could since his friend was only eating a fruit cup.

The friend is the son of a single mother who lost her job and couldn't afford to pack the boy lunch. When that woman found out what Duran had done, she tried to pay her back, but Duran refused to take the money. A volleyball team coached by Duran also raised $400 to pay back Duran, who promptly took the money to the school and paid off all outstanding lunch debts,

"We paid up all the past due accounts for all the kids who need lunch," Duran said. "So now, nobody in that school owes any money, and now everyone can eat."

Duran said she's happy to help the boy and his mother because she and her son were homeless only a few years ago.